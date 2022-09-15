via CBS and NBC

‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Big Brother’ Battle for the Wednesday Ratings Win

by | September 15, 2022 @ 3:30 PM

NBC’s ”AGT“ won out in total viewers, but the CBS reality series took the demo

It was a battle between two of primetime’s most popular shows on Wednesday as CBS’ “Big Brother” and NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” fought for the ratings crown.

“Big Brother” came out victorious in terms of the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, with a whopping 0.75 rating, to which “AGT” couldn’t hold a flame with only a 0.62.

Katie Campione

Katie Campione is a TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has contributed to The Hollywood Reporter, People Magazine, The Associated Press, and more. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of Florida. Find her on Twitter: @Katie_Campione

