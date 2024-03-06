Sony Pictures Entertainment Promotes Ravi Ahuja to President and COO

Sony Pictures Entertainment has elevated Global Television Studios and Corporate Development chairman Ravi Ahuja to president and chief operating officer, effective April 1.

Ahuja will retain his current title at Sony Pictures Television and continue to report to chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra. His current oversight and reporting lines will remain unchanged, as will Vinciquerra’s direct reports.

“Ravi has consistently brought to bear his vast experience, knowledge, and expertise to help guide our operations and overall corporate direction,” Vinciquerra wrote in a memo to staff. “From reorienting our television businesses to better align with the realities of today’s TV landscape, to leveraging and expanding our popular franchises and game show IP, to seeking out new areas of growth through M&A, Ravi’s strategic insight and ability to drive execution have been instrumental in enhancing our businesses and preparing SPE for an even stronger future. In this expanded role as COO, Ravi will be able to apply his talents and results-driven approach across the breadth of SPE’s businesses.”

Ahuja joined Sony in March 2021 after stints as president of business operations and chief financial officer for Walt Disney Television and chief financial officer of Fox Networks Group.

At Disney, he played a central role in merging Disney/ABC Television and Fox Networks following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in early 2019. At Fox, he oversaw finance, strategy and business development across Twentieth Century Fox Television, Fox Broadcasting, Fox Cable Networks, Fox Sports, National Geographic and Fox Networks Europe and Africa, Latin America and Asia.

Ahuja has shaped SPT’s content strategy, focusing on the strengths of its independent studio while navigating the realities of today’s TV business. Under his tenure, Sony has expanded its global production capabilities and more than doubled the number of shows it produces across scripted, unscripted, kids programs and game shows. Popular franchises under his reign have included “The Boys,” “Outlander” and “Cobra Kai.”

It also recently established a Game Show production group, anchored by the “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” franchises, which scored landmark renewal deals from ABC’s Owned and Operated stations this past year, and has bolstered collaboration with PlayStation Productions through projects like HBO’s “The Last of Us” and Peacock’s “Twisted Metal” as well as the upcoming adaptations of “God of War” and “Horizon Zero Dawn.”

Additionally, Ahuja was instrumental in strategic acquisitions of Industrial Media, which is home to franchises including “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” and “90 Day Fiancé,” the Oscar and Emmy Award-winning virtual production, visualization, and VFX company Pixomondo, and U.K. drama producer Bad Wolf.

