‘Ray Donovan’ Spin-Off ‘The Donovans’ Set at Paramount+, Guy Ritchie to Direct

Paramount+ is moving forward with a new series loosely based off of “Ray Donovan,” Showtime’s hit drama. “The Donovans” will be directed and executive produced by Guy Ritchie.

All 10 episodes of the series will be penned by Irish award-winning screenwriter, producer and novelist Ronan Bennett. The series will debut later this year to Paramount+ subscribers who have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan. The series comes from Paramount+, Showtime / MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

The drama will follow the Donovan family “and their business as London’s most elite fixers,” according to a press release for the series. This storied family will tackle some of the most powerful clients in Europe as odd alliances are formed and betrayal lurks behind every corner.

“Guy Richie and Ronan Bennett are the ideal dream-team to create a new global hit franchise with ‘The Donovans,’” Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, said in a press release. “Guy’s riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan’s captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures.”

“We’re elated to partner with Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios to reimagine the Ray Donovan legacy together. Having Guy and Ronan sign on to join us on this incredible journey has been a true blessing,” David C. Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, said in a press release. “We could not be more thrilled to take this huge hit and create a new and exciting show for audiences all over the world.”

The directorial mind behind several cult classics, Guy Ritchie is known for his distinctive visual look, which was introduced in 1998’s “Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.” He’s known for directing the “Sherlock Holmes” franchise starring Robert Downey Jr., “The Gentlemen” starring Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell and “The Covenant” starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim.

As for Bennett, his work is known for its gripping portrayal of crime and justice that’s been inspired by his own life. At 19 years old, Bennett was wrongfully convicted of murder and was given a life sentence before the conviction was overturned 18 months later.

Bennett noted that he was “thrilled” to be working with Showtime, Paramount+ and 101 Studios

“We’re going to deliver a show which provides massive thrills, entertainment and a huge rush of adrenaline for audiences around the world,” Bennett said in a press release. “We’re going to get under the skin of the criminal underworld in a way which will show you the bone-deep truths of how they live and how it sometimes will – inevitably – impact on our own lives.”

The series will be executive produced by Richie, Bennett, Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin and Ivan Atkinson.

“Ray Donovan” originally premiered on Showtime in 2013 and, at the time, broke the premiere record for the cable network. The Liev Schreiber-starring series ran for seven seasons before it was cancelled in 2020. It was then given a spin-off movie, “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” in 2022.