The Golden Raspberry Awards gave itself a trophy for the first time in the ceremony’s 43-year history.

“For nominating someone that should not have been considered, a blunder that was put through the blender and pulverized from one corner of the internet to the other and all media in between, instead of handing out a Worst Actress statuette this year, we’re giving this Razzie to the Razzies,” said announcer Bill A. Jones in a winners’ video.

In January, the Razzies faced backlash for nominating 12-year-old “Firestarter” actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong. In addition to apologizing and raising the minimum age to 18, the awards body replaced her nomination with its own name – and won by “a landslide.”

Elsewhere, Jared Leto took home the Worst Actor award for “Morbius,” following his win last year for “House of Gucci.” Worst Supporting Actress went to his co-star Adria Arjona.

“The misogynistic, salacious and fallacious Blonde, which shamelessly exploits the memory of the late Marilyn Monroe” won Worst Picture and Worst Screenplay.

Worst Supporting Actor went to “Elvis” star Tom Hanks. He shared the “Worst Screen Combo” award with the latex makeup and accent he donned to play Colonel Tom Parker.

On a more positive note, Colin Farrell won the Razzie Redeemer Award for bouncing back “from 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner.”

The Razzie Awards are decided by a pool of nearly 1,200 voters, with membership open to anyone for a $40 annual fee.

See the full list of winners (losers?) below.

WORST PICTURE : Blonde (An Andrew Dominik Film / Netflix)

WORST ACTOR : Jared Leto / Morbius

WORST ACTRESS : Awarded to The Razzies, for “Their 43rd Worst Actress Nominations Blunder”

RAZZIE® REDEEMER AWARD : Colin Farrell (From 2004 Worst Actor nominee to 2022 Best Actor Oscar Front-Runner)

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR : Tom Hanks / Elvis

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS : Adria Arjona / Morbius

WORST SCREEN COMBO : Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and That Ludicrous Accent) / Elvis

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL : Disney’s Pinocchio (NOT del Toro’s!)

WORST DIRECTOR (S): MGK (aka Colson Baker) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning