The Golden Raspberry Awards, aka the Razzies, which shame actors and filmmakers with an annual “worst of,” is getting blowback for including 12-year-old “Firestarter” actress Ryan Kiera Armstrong in its 2023 nominations, which were revealed on Monday.

Among those jumping in to defend Armstrong was 11-year-old actor Julian Hilliard, who plays Billy Maximoff on “WandaVision.”

“The Razzies are already mean-spirited & classless, but to nominate a kid is just repulsive & wrong. Why put a kid at risk of increased bullying or worse? Be better,” Hilliard tweeted. When someone suggested that that Razzies are just a “joke,” he responded, “Nope, not when it involves a kid. That ‘joke’ can have a very negative impact. They crossed a line.”

Another Twitter user agreed, “If you’re Under 18 then you should be off limits to #Razzies I never blame the Kid for a performance, I blame the adults who said Yes.”

“Idk, it seems a bit f—ed up to me to nominate a 12 year old for a worst actress award, but I guess that’s just how the Razzies do things,” wrote @Greatcheshire.

“I’m sure this isn’t the first time the #Razzies have nominated a kid but it does feel more mean-spirited this year, even by their low standards,” tweeted Ben Deutsch.

“If you want to know how scummy the Razzie awards are, look no further than them nominating a 12-year-old for worst actress,” Reece Beaumont slammed.

Responded Dave Lee, “Razzies are the scum of the film world. I spoke with Ryan Keira Armstrong on the Firestarter junket — she was ecstatic to hear me say how wonderful her performance was (and it genuinely is). This must be gutting for any upcoming performer.”

Among the child actors who’ve been nominated in the past are Gary Coleman, who was nominated just before his 13th birthday, and Macaulay Culkin, who was nominated for three films including “Richie Rich” in 1994 at age 13.



Last year, the awards were harshly criticized for giving Bruce Willis his own “worst” category and ultimately rescinded the award after it was revealed that the “Pulp Fiction” star suffers from aphasia. “If someone’s medical condition is a factor in their decision making and/or their performance, we acknowledge that it is not appropriate to give them a Razzie,” they said in a statement.

In 2022, they also rescinded Shelley Duvall’s 1980 Worst Actress award for “The Shining.”

