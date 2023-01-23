Nominations for the 43rd Annual Razzie Awards are in, and they have singled out “Blonde,” Disney’s “Pinocchio,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “Good Mourning” and “Morbius” among 2022’s worst movies.
“Just when you thought it would be safe to return to the movies,” the video announcement warns, before unveiling the nominees for the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) — the winners of which will be revealed on Oscar eve, Saturday, March 11.
Ana de Armas’ “Blonde,” which the Razzies say explores “the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” led with a whopping eight nominations, including Worst Picture, Andrew Dominik as Worst Director and for Worst Screenplay, and Worse Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel, among others. The film was also recognized for Worst Screen Couple with two nominations, which the Razzies graciously identify as “Andrew Dominik and His Issues with Women” and “Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene.”
The Machine Gun Kelly-led stoner comedy “Good Mourning” — which the Razzies says provides a “laugh-free” experience — also earned seven noms, chief among them being Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Screen Couple for “Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun.”
Tom Hanks was also a target of this year’s nominees, earning three nominations for Worst Actor for Disney’s “Pinocchio” — which nabbed a notable six nominations — Worst Supporting Actor for “Elvis” and Worst Screen Couple for “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)” in “Elvis.”
The “365 Days” movies — which earned a 2021 nomination for Worst Remake/Rip-Off — continued to disappoint the Razzie jury, nabbing a nomination for Worse Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel and for Worst Screen Couple for both its sequels released in 2022.
Check out the full list of Razzie nominees below:
WORST PICTURE
- Blonde
- Disney’s Pinocchio
- Good Mourning
- The King’s Daughter
- Morbius
WORST ACTOR
- Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning
- Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke
- Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney’s Pinocchio
- Jared Leto / Morbius
- Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan
WORST ACTRESS
- Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter
- Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion
- Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita
- Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter
- Alicia Silverstone / The Requin
WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL
- Blonde
- BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day
- & The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]
- Disney’s Pinocchio
- Firestarter
- Jurassic World: Dominion
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Adria Arjona / Morbius
- Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio
- Penelope Cruz / The 355
- Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter
- Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) / Good Mourning
- Tom Hanks / Elvis
- Xavier Samuel / Blonde
- Mod Sun / Good Mourning
- Evan Williams / Blonde
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
- Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
- Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde
- Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS
- Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde
- The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)
WORST DIRECTOR
- Judd Apatow / The Bubble
- Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning
- Andrew Dominik / Blonde
- Daniel Espinosa / Morbius
- Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio
WORST SCREENPLAY
- Blonde / Written for the Screen by Andrew Dominik, Adapted from the “Bio-Novel” by Joyce Carol Oates
- Disney’s Pinocchio / Screenplay by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz (Not Authorized by the Estate of Carlo Collodi)
- Good Mourning / “Written” by Machine Gun Kelly & Mod Sun
- Jurassic World: Dominion / Screenplay by Emily Carmichael & Colin Treverrow, Story by Treverrow & Derek Connolly
- Morbius / Screen Story and Screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless