Nominations for the 43rd Annual Razzie Awards are in, and they have singled out “Blonde,” Disney’s “Pinocchio,” Machine Gun Kelly’s “Good Mourning” and “Morbius” among 2022’s worst movies.

“Just when you thought it would be safe to return to the movies,” the video announcement warns, before unveiling the nominees for the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) — the winners of which will be revealed on Oscar eve, Saturday, March 11.

Ana de Armas’ “Blonde,” which the Razzies say explores “the exploitation of Marilyn Monroe…by continuing to exploit her posthumously,” led with a whopping eight nominations, including Worst Picture, Andrew Dominik as Worst Director and for Worst Screenplay, and Worse Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel, among others. The film was also recognized for Worst Screen Couple with two nominations, which the Razzies graciously identify as “Andrew Dominik and His Issues with Women” and “Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene.”

The Machine Gun Kelly-led stoner comedy “Good Mourning” — which the Razzies says provides a “laugh-free” experience — also earned seven noms, chief among them being Worst Picture, Worst Actor and Worst Screen Couple for “Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun.”

Tom Hanks was also a target of this year’s nominees, earning three nominations for Worst Actor for Disney’s “Pinocchio” — which nabbed a notable six nominations — Worst Supporting Actor for “Elvis” and Worst Screen Couple for “Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)” in “Elvis.”

The “365 Days” movies — which earned a 2021 nomination for Worst Remake/Rip-Off — continued to disappoint the Razzie jury, nabbing a nomination for Worse Remake/Rip-Off/Sequel and for Worst Screen Couple for both its sequels released in 2022.

Check out the full list of Razzie nominees below:

WORST PICTURE

Blonde

Disney’s Pinocchio

Good Mourning

The King’s Daughter

Morbius

WORST ACTOR

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) Good Mourning

Pete Davidson (Voice Only) Marmaduke

Tom Hanks (As Gepetto) Disney’s Pinocchio

Jared Leto / Morbius

Sylvester Stallone / Samaritan

WORST ACTRESS

Ryan Kiera Armstrong / Firestarter

Bryce Dallas Howard / Jurassic Park: Dominion

Diane Keaton / Mack & Rita

Kaya Scodelario / The King’s Daughter

Alicia Silverstone / The Requin

WORST REMAKE/RIP-OFF/SEQUEL

Blonde

BOTH 365 Days Sequels – 365 Days: This Day

& The Next 365 Days [a Razzie BOGO]

Disney’s Pinocchio

Firestarter

Jurassic World: Dominion

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Adria Arjona / Morbius

Lorraine Bracco (Voice Only) Disney’s Pinocchio

Penelope Cruz / The 355

Bingbing Fan / The 355 & The King’s Daughter

Mira Sorvino / Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Pete Davidson (Cameo Role) / Good Mourning

Tom Hanks / Elvis

Xavier Samuel / Blonde

Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Evan Williams / Blonde

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Both Real Life Characters in the Fallacious White House Bedroom Scene / Blonde

Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent) ELVIS

Andrew Dominik & His Issues with Women / Blonde

The Two 365 Days Sequels (both Released in 2022)

WORST DIRECTOR

Judd Apatow / The Bubble

Colson Baker (aka Machine Gun Kelly) & Mod Sun / Good Mourning

Andrew Dominik / Blonde

Daniel Espinosa / Morbius

Robert Zemeckis / Disney’s Pinocchio

WORST SCREENPLAY