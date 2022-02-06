The Razzie Awards nominations recognizing the worst “crap streaming, beaming and steaming from our various screens and devices” of 2021– as they put it — have been announced, with LeBron James, “Diana: The Musical,” Amy Adams and Bruce Willis topping the heap.
“Here’s a look at what we saw,” the organization said in a press release. “The excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2 hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach. In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!”
With Oscar nominations coming out on Tuesday morning, the Academy Award’s snarky counterpart, the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka Razzies) followed suit as they do every year at this time acknowledging the superior work – or, actually, the inferior work – coming out of the entertainment industry.
Leading the field with nine nods is Netflix’s “Diana: The Musical.” Released in October, The Razzies call “Diana: The Musical” “the NetFLIX version of Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year.” Both the Broadway show and the filmed version were panned by critics who saw them as weak depictions of the Princess of Wales’ life. The show just lasted 33 performances on Broadway before it closed.
Joining “Diana” on the list of Worst Picture nominees are the thrillers “Karen” and “The Woman in the Window,” each with five nominations, as well as LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and Paramount+’s “Infinite.”
Bad acting nominations went to “an otherwise great actress” Amy Adams with nods for both “Woman in the Window” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” LeBron James, “who most likely dunked his chances for basking in the cinema limelight by starring in ‘Space Jam 2,'” and Bruce Willis for, well, being Bruce Willis, apparently. Having appeared in eight projects that The Razzie thought were all pretty bad, they gave him his own category this year — Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.
Among the other A-Listers on this R-List are Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto.
The Razzies will be awarded the night before the Oscars on Saturday, March 26. Read the full nominee list below and watch the announcement of nominees at the top.
WORST PICTURE
Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)
Infinite
Karen
Space Jam: A New Legacy
The Woman in the Window
WORST ACTOR
Scott Eastwood / Dangerous
Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical
LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen
Mark Wahlberg / Infinite
WORST ACTRESS
Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window
Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical
Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Taryn Manning / Karen
Ruby Rose / Vanquish
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen
Sophie Cookson / Infinite
Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical
Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / Diana the Musical
Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ben Affleck / The Last Duel
Nick Cannon / The Misfits
Mel Gibson / Dangerous
Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)/Diana the Musical
Jared Leto / House of Gucci
WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE
(Special Category)
Bruce Willis / American Siege
Bruce Willis / Apex
Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin
Bruce Willis / Deadlock
Bruce Willis / Fortress
Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass
Bruce Willis / Out of Death
Bruce Willis / Survive the Game
WORST SCREEN COUPLE
Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical
LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy
Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci
Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen
Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy)/ Tom & Jerry the Movie
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)
Space Jam: A New Legacy
Tom & Jerry the Movie
Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)
The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)
WORST DIRECTOR
Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical
Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen
“Coke” Daniels / Karen
Renny Harlin / The Misfits
Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window
WORST SCREENPLAY
Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan
Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels
The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny
Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas
The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn