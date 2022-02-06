The Razzie Awards nominations recognizing the worst “crap streaming, beaming and steaming from our various screens and devices” of 2021– as they put it — have been announced, with LeBron James, “Diana: The Musical,” Amy Adams and Bruce Willis topping the heap.

“Here’s a look at what we saw,” the organization said in a press release. “The excruciating musicals, thrill-free thriller rip-offs, a nearly 2 hour product placement flick, and more Bruce Willis than any starving viewer could stomach. In other words, 2021 did not fail the Razzies!”

With Oscar nominations coming out on Tuesday morning, the Academy Award’s snarky counterpart, the Golden Raspberry Awards (aka Razzies) followed suit as they do every year at this time acknowledging the superior work – or, actually, the inferior work – coming out of the entertainment industry.

Leading the field with nine nods is Netflix’s “Diana: The Musical.” Released in October, The Razzies call “Diana: The Musical” “the NetFLIX version of Broadway’s biggest bomb of the year.” Both the Broadway show and the filmed version were panned by critics who saw them as weak depictions of the Princess of Wales’ life. The show just lasted 33 performances on Broadway before it closed.

Joining “Diana” on the list of Worst Picture nominees are the thrillers “Karen” and “The Woman in the Window,” each with five nominations, as well as LeBron James’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and Paramount+’s “Infinite.”

Bad acting nominations went to “an otherwise great actress” Amy Adams with nods for both “Woman in the Window” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” LeBron James, “who most likely dunked his chances for basking in the cinema limelight by starring in ‘Space Jam 2,'” and Bruce Willis for, well, being Bruce Willis, apparently. Having appeared in eight projects that The Razzie thought were all pretty bad, they gave him his own category this year — Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie.

Among the other A-Listers on this R-List are Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Jared Leto.

The Razzies will be awarded the night before the Oscars on Saturday, March 26. Read the full nominee list below and watch the announcement of nominees at the top.

WORST PICTURE

Diana the Musical (The Netflix Version)

Infinite

Karen

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The Woman in the Window

WORST ACTOR

Scott Eastwood / Dangerous

Roe Hartrampf (As Prince Charles) Diana the Musical

LeBron James / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Ben Platt / Dear Evan Hansen

Mark Wahlberg / Infinite

WORST ACTRESS

Amy Adams / The Woman in the Window

Jeanna de Waal / Diana the Musical

Megan Fox / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Taryn Manning / Karen

Ruby Rose / Vanquish

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams / Dear Evan Hansen

Sophie Cookson / Infinite

Erin Davie (As Camilla) Diana the Musical

Judy Kaye (As BOTH Queen Elizabeth & Barbara Cartland) / Diana the Musical

Taryn Manning / Every Last One of Them

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ben Affleck / The Last Duel

Nick Cannon / The Misfits

Mel Gibson / Dangerous

Gareth Keegan (As James Hewitt, the Muscle-Bound Horse Trainer)/Diana the Musical

Jared Leto / House of Gucci

WORST PERFORMANCE by BRUCE WILLIS in a 2021 MOVIE

(Special Category)

Bruce Willis / American Siege

Bruce Willis / Apex

Bruce Willis / Cosmic Sin

Bruce Willis / Deadlock

Bruce Willis / Fortress

Bruce Willis / Midnight in the Switchgrass

Bruce Willis / Out of Death

Bruce Willis / Survive the Game

WORST SCREEN COUPLE

Any Klutzy Cast Member & Any Lamely Lyricized (or Choreographed) Musical Number / Diana the Musical

LeBron James & Any Warner Cartoon Character (or Time-Warner Product) He Dribbles on / Space Jam: A New Legacy

Jared Leto & EITHER His 17-Pound Latex Face, His Geeky Clothes or His Ridiculous Accent / House of Gucci

Ben Platt & Any Other Character Who Acts Like Platt Singing 24-7 is Normal / Dear Evan Hansen

Tom & Jerry (aka Itchy & Scratchy)/ Tom & Jerry the Movie

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Karen (Inadvertent Remake of Cruella deVil)

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Tom & Jerry the Movie

Twist (Rap remake of Oliver Twist)

The Woman in the Window (Rip-Off of Rear Window)

WORST DIRECTOR

Christopher Ashley / Diana the Musical

Stephen Chbosky / Dear Evan Hansen

“Coke” Daniels / Karen

Renny Harlin / The Misfits

Joe Wright / The Woman in the Window

WORST SCREENPLAY

Diana the Musical / Script by Joe DiPietro, Music and Lyrics by DiPietro and David Bryan

Karen / Written by “Coke” Daniels

The Misfits / Screenplay by Kurt Wimmer and Robert Henny, Screen Story by Henny

Twist / Written by John Wrathall & Sally Collett, Additional Material by Matthew Parkhill, Michael Lindley, Tom Grass & Kevin Lehane from an “Original Idea” by David & Keith Lynch and Simon Thomas

The Woman in the Window / Screenplay by Tracy Letts, from the Novel by A.J. Finn