The first details about “Reacher” Season 2 have arrived courtesy of star Alan Ritchson, who revealed which Lee Child book will serve as the source material for the Prime Video series’ second season.

Posting on Instagram, Ritchson held up a copy of “Bad Luck and Trouble,” the 11th book in the Jack Reacher series, confirming that the second season will indeed be based on the Reacher story first published in 2007.

The story focus for Season 2 will be as follows: When the members of Reacher’s old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind — revenge.

Additionally, sources with knowledge confirm to TheWrap that actress Maria Sten (“Swamp Thing”) will return for Season 2, reprising the role of Frances Neagley after appearing in the show’s first season.

Production on “Reacher” Season 2 is due to begin this fall, after the show was renewed merely three days after its first season debuted on Prime Video. “Reacher” ranked among Prime Video’s top five most-watched series ever in the U.S. and globally, and Season 1 was one of the most-binged Original series ever on Prime Video, with many fans devouring all eight episodes in its first 24 hours of release.

When TheWrap spoke with Ritchson about his take on the character for Season 1, the actor revealed the Jack Reacher book he most hopes to adapt in the near future: “I’ve got a list of books I want to see made. I should be so lucky… One of my favorites is ‘Die Trying.’ I would love to make that at some point.”

While Season 2 won’t be tackling the second novel in Child’s series, if the next season is anywhere near as successful as the first, perhaps Ritchson will get his wish soon enough.

The series is a new take on the popular Lee Child hero after Tom Cruise filled the role in two previous feature films. Child serves as an executive producer on the series, which stars Ritchson and is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios. “Reacher” is written for television by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora (“Prison Break”), who also executive produces and serves as showrunner.