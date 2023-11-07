The trailer for “Reacher” Season 2 has dropped, and this time it’s personal. The Amazon Prime series will return on December 15.

Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is pulled from his nomad lifestyle when he learns that a member of the 110th, the name of his elite group of Army Special Investigators, has been murdered. Together with some of former military allies, Reacher has to investigate who killed his friend and stop their reign of terror before it’s too late.

But the more Reacher learns about this case, the bigger the stakes become.

“They were tortured. They dumped them from a helicopter. And they’re coming after us,” an unseen character says in the Season 2 trailer.

“Good,” Reacher responds.

Season 2 promo poster for Reacher on Amazon Prime Video (Photo Credit: Prime Video)

In addition to Ritchson, Season 2 stars Serinda Swan (“Coroner”), Ferdinand Kingsley (“The Sandman”) and Rory Cochrane (“Encounter”) as series regulars. Additionally, Domenick Lombardozzi (“The Family”) will guest star.

Based on the bestselling “Jack Reacher” book series by Lee Child, “Reacher” follows its titular character, a former military man with formidable skills who prefers to keep to himself. Season 1 followed Reacher after he was wrongfully arrested for murder in Georgia. Desperate to get to the truth of this bizarre case, Reacher teamed up with two cohorts to unveil a vast conspiracy filled with corrupt cops, shady politicians and unethical businessmen. Now in Season 2, it seems as though that den of corruption has extended past a single state.

Season 1 of the series was based on Childs’ debut novel, “Killing Floor.” As for Season 2, that will be based on 2007’s “Bad Luck and Trouble.”

Overall, “Reacher” has been a success for Prime Video. The first installment of the action drama earned a 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the week following its release, it became the first Amazon show to top Nielsen’s streaming rankings.