‘Reacher’ Enlists Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy for Season 3 Cast

The duo will be seen alongside Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten

Anthony Michael Hall-Sonya Cassidy
Getty Images

“Reacher” has company.

Prime Video, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios announced that Anthony Michael Hall and Sonya Cassidy will join the hit show as series regulars for the upcoming third season. They will be seen alongside Reacher himself Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten, who will be returning as Reacher’s confidant Frances Neagley.

The upcoming third season of the series will be based on 2003’s “Persuader,” the seventh Jack Reacher novel written by Lee Child and the first book since Reacher’s debut to be written in the first person. (So “I snapped a guy’s neck” instead of “Reacher snapped a guy’s neck.”) According to the official release, the season follows Reacher as “must go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.”

Reacher
Hall, who is having something of a career resurgence thanks to recent roles in “Halloween Kills” and “The Goldbergs,” is set to play Zachary Beck, which the release describes as a “formidable and successful businessman, Beck is a widow and single father of a 20-year-old son, Richard. He is the owner of a rug import company that Reacher and his cohorts suspect is a cover for a more nefarious operation.” He is repped by Untitled, A3 and Jill Fritzo PR.

British actress Cassidy, who has had starring roles on television series “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” “Lodge 49” and “The Woman in White,” will appear as Susan Duffy “an extremely intelligent and tough DEA agent from Boston with a sharp and sarcastic sense of humor.”

While the second season just concluded on Prime Video, the third season of “Reacher” is currently filming in Toronto. There’s no rest for Reacher. The second season of “Reacher,” according to Prime Video, was the No. 1 title on Prime Video worldwide across both series and movies in 2023 during its premiere weekend (based on viewership). Additionally, the series’ global audience grew 50% between seasons in the first three days after the second season’s debut on Dec. 15, 2023.

You can stream both seasons of “Reacher” on Prime Video right now.

Reacher Season 2
