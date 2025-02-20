‘Reacher’ Season 3 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Out?

Everyone’s favorite hulking investigator is back on the case in “Reacher” Season 3. Alan Ritchson returns as the lead of the hit Lee Child adaptation, which pulls from the 2003 book “Persuader” this time around and sends Ritchson’s righteous drifter to Maine, where he gets pulled into an investigation by a local DEA agent — and runs into a foe from his past.

The latest season will debut with a mini-binge before turning to weekly releases, so here is a handy guide to when and where you can watch new “Reacher” episodes.

When does “Reacher” Season 3 premiere?

“Reacher” Season 3 debuts on Thursday, Feb. 20, with three new episodes.

When do new episodes come out?

Following the three-part premiere, new episodes will debut weekly on Thursdays.

How many episodes are in Season 3?

Season 3 will have eight episodes, just like Seasons 1 and 2 before it.

“Reacher” Season 3 Release Schedule:

Episode 1: “Persuader” – Feb. 20 “Reacher’s attempt to thwart a kidnapping brings him into contact with mysterious businessman Zachary Beck.”

Episode 2: “Truckin’” – Feb. 20 “Tasked with transporting cargo for his new employer Zachary Beck, Reacher must juggle the involvement of the DEA and a nosy new associate.”

Episode 3: “Number 2 With a Bullet” – Feb. 20 “As a rising body count threatens his undercover position, Reacher makes a dangerous play to secure Beck’s trust.”

Episode 4: Feb. 27

Episode 5: March 6

Episode 6: March 13

Episode 7: March 20

Episode 8: March 27

Where is “Reacher” streaming?

Season 3 returns on Prime Video, where you can also stream the first two seasons.

If you’re in the mood to revisit the Tom Cruise “Jack Reacher” movies, you will find both streaming on Paramount+.