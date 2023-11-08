Crystal Kung Minkoff typically screens new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” with her husband, Hollywood producer Rob Minkoff, but not this week!

Wednesday night’s episode finds the women in Las Vegas celebrating Kung Minkoff’s 40th birthday with drinks and debauchery at the Magic Mike male revue. We won’t spoil it for you, but let’s just say they women put their dollar bills to good use.

“So I saw the episode yesterday,” Kung Minkoff told TheWrap on Wednesday before the episode aired. “Last night I was with Rob and we were chatting. And he goes, ‘Oh, you’ve seen it already?’ I just kind of ignored him. He usually screens it with me, but I don’t really want him to watch it. Eventually he will, but I’m gonna try to avoid as long as I can.” she joked.

Previews for Wednesday’s episode show cast member Sutton Stracke leaving the Magic Mike venue in a huff. At the time, Kung Minkoff says she didn’t know what was happening.

“It was a little bit of chaos,” she recalled. “We were all sitting in a row so I could only kind of lean in and it was very dark. So I didn’t really know what’s going on. I came up from being onstage; I was having a great time. And then I saw her leave. And I actually didn’t really know why she was upset. I wasn’t quite sure it was going on. It could have been about anything. But I did see her leave.”

She continued: “And then I got the text [revealing Stracke was upset]. And Erika [Jayne] and Dorit [Kemsley] were like, ‘Don’t leave!’ And I really struggled because I wanted to go find out what and I wanted to go see my friend. But then at the same time, Erika put this whole thing together and I didn’t want to abandon her and look unappreciative. And so I stayed a little bit longer. And then when I felt like I was like appropriate for me to leave, I left. Erika was not happy. It was hard because I felt very in the middle.”

Despite finding herself in the middle of the drama, Kung Minkoff says the Vegas trip was the first time she felt fully welcomed in her three seasons on the show.

“Kyle was incredibly generous and had all these bags done for everybody. And they got me that diamond necklace, the girls, and then walking in the hotel. It was I think it was 15,000 square feet! It was so nice. And I really felt in that moment really included in the group for the very first time to be honest.”

Kung Minkoff also teased more personal storylines that highlight her Chinese culture (She is only one of two AAPI housewives, the other being “New York’s” Jessel Taank).

“The audience will see behind closed doors of my family life and what it’s like to have a brother that has lived his entire adult life in China. But as an American born with Chinese parents and married someone Jewish, I think we represent a lot of mixed families, I’m excited to show that.”

Watch a preview below:

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs Wednesdays on Bravo and streams next day on Peacock.