Porsha Williams Guobadia has officially signed on to return to Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for Season 16.

In addition to setting her return, Williams Guobadia has also entered an exclusive overall scripted deal with NBCUniversal for scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she said in a statement on her comeback. “I’m looking forward to being back on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ and showing the world my new world!”

The veteran housewife has been a fan-favorite since she joined the show in Season 5.

“Porsha Williams Guobadia is a multihyphenate, and we are fortunate to collaborate and tap into her creativity and passion through this partnership,” Rachel Smith, NBCUniversal Entertainment’s EVP of unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries said. “Our audience has supported and admired Porsha as she so authentically, hilariously and vulnerably shared her life over the years and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome her back to the NBCU family.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is produced for Bravo by Truly Original.

Williams Guobadia announced her departure from “Real Housewives” after Season 13 in September 2021. She made her exit the same year as her costar Cynthia Bailey, which left housewives Kandi Burruss and Kenya Moore as the only longstanding housewives.

When TheWrap spoke to Williams Guobadia in March of last year, she said a return to reality TV wasn’t necessarily off the table, noting that her next venture would have to be “authentic.”

“I like anything that feels authentic,” Williams, who came back to Bravo in 2023 to star in the third season of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” told TheWrap. “I don’t want anything made up around me. I can’t take it, because where I am, I’m just too straightforward to even deal with it. But reality television for me, if it can remain out of dark places and more like celebrating each other and more relationships. I don’t have a problem with drama, as long as it’s about relationships being built. I don’t care to argue with somebody if I know I don’t really like you, or never will, or you will never like me.”

The news of her “Housewives” return came after Burruss — the longest-serving housewife in the entire reality franchise — announced on Feb. 6 that she’s leaving the show and will be focusing on her other projects, like her revival of the musical “The Wiz” on Broadway.