Private Investigator at Center of ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Reunion Drama Denies Working for Teresa Giudice’s Husband

Louis Ruelas bragged about hiring investigator Bo Dietl to dig up dirt on all the ”Jersey“ housewives

and | June 7, 2023 @ 6:46 PM
Andy Cohen, Luis Ruelas and Bo Dietl (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Andy Cohen, Luis Ruelas and Bo Dietl (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Much of the drama on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 13 reunion, currently airing on Bravo, has been centered around Luis Ruelas, Teresa Giudice’s new husband. Ruelas bragged that he hired a private investigator, Bo Dietl, to dig up dirt on the other housewives and their husbands. But Dietl denies Ruelas’ claims, and went straight to the top to clear his name.

Reunion host Andy Cohen says Bo Dietl “tracked him down” after Ruelas made they on-air claim that he hired him to look into “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast. Dietl told Cohen no such arrangement ever happened between them. 

“Bo Dietl tracked me down last week — the private eye — while we were off and he was like, ‘Look, Louie never hired me. He never hired me.’ And I go, ‘Well then how would Louie come up with it on camera several times and say that you got him info on people?’ He was like, ‘I don’t know, he was just talking,'” Cohen recounted. 

When Cohen’s co-host John Hill questioned Giudice and Ruelas’ motive for hiring a private investigator, Cohen responded, “Right?”

Part 3 of the “Jersey” reunion comes out Tuesday, June 13 on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and the following day on Peacock.

“I know everybody’s talking about part three of ‘Vanderpump,’ but part three of ‘Jersey’ is stunning and shocking. With the husbands out,” Cohen teased. Listen to his SiriusXM segment below: 

“Andy Cohen Live” recording
