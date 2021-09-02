The “Real Housewives of New York City” will have a Season 13 reunion after all, a source close to production confirmed to TheWrap.

In season’s past, reunions — taped shows with Andy Cohen where the cast reunites to discuss what happened during the season and any developments since — air the week after the season finale airs. The “RHONY” finale aired on Tuesday, with no reunion scheduled or even taped.

That led some viewers to worry that Ramona Singer, LuAnn de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney and newcomer Eboni K. Williams would not be getting together for a postseason sit-down.

A location for the reunion taping has not yet been decided, but it will be taking place in the coming weeks, according to People.

Reunions filmed during the pandemic, including last year’s Season 12 sit-down, follow strict COVID protocols with participants seated at a distance and production and glam crews masked. During the height of the pandemic, “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” shot their reunion virtually.

Ratings for the “The Real Housewives of New York” dipped to record lows this season, with many viewers critical of Singer and de Lesseps’ behavior toward Williams, the show’s first Black cast member.

Williams, a lawyer and TV commentator, previously said that she has been taking notes all season and will come to the reunion prepared.

Singer and de Lesseps will also be participating in the Peacock spin-off “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip,” which was filmed after Season 13 taped and includes favorites from other franchises including Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga of “New Jersey,” Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore of “Atlanta” and Kyle Richards of “Beverly Hills.”

The series, the first new original “Real Housewives” series on the streaming service, will premiere in November.