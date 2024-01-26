Karen Huger is taking charge, and hunting for snakes, in a new clip for this week’s new episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

In the video shared exclusively with TheWrap, the Grand Dame leads her costars on a backyard cleaning mission, where actual snakes could be lurking in the weeds.

“You don’t want to work in your designer outfit do you?” Huger questions her costars Nneka Ihim, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo and Candiace Dillard-Bassett, who was sporting Chanel tennis sneakers. “Let’s go to work!”

The clip shows the ladies dressed in overalls and fully equipped with rakes and gardening hoes, as Huger instructs them on their backyard task.

“This tree right here concerns me most. The reason why we’re cleaning the debris around the tree is so that when the tree trimmer comes, he can see if any snakes are right there,” Huger says, as the women scatter in fear.

“Listen, ladies. I’m leading by example,” Huger says as she begins to rake leaves and dirt on the ground.

As the ladies get to work, saying they can feel it in their “abs” and “booty,” Osefo thinks Darby has spotted a snake in her bush.

“It’s a snake!” Osefo exclaims, as the video cuts to throwback moment of when the cast pranked Osefo by putting fake spiders and snakes in her bed.

The new episode of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” titled “First Come, First Served” will premiere Sunday, Jan. 28.

Here’s a description of the episode below:

Mia gets candid with Robyn about her marital issues. Gizelle and Ashley collaborate on a foray into the fashion world. When Karen invites a few of the ladies to Surry County for a special occasion, unforeseen drama puts the Grande Dame in the hot seat.