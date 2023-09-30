‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Mia Thornton Separates From Her Husband After 11 Years of Marriage

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Mia Thornton has separated from her husband Gordon Thornton after 11 years of marriage and with two children.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” Thornton said, per media outlets. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are OK.”

Thornton made her first debut on “RHOP” in its sixth season, bringing along her family, which has been heavily featured on the show. Outside of their son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter, Juliana, 6, they each have one child from previous relationships.

The two met back in 2003 during a strip club charity event. In March 2012 the two got hitched and went into business together through The Joint Chiropractic Franchise. The news of their romance dwindling was also just featured in a trailer for “RHOP” Season 8.

In the clip, Thornton questioned castmate Ashley Darby about her reasons for marrying her husband, Michael Darby, and then revealed that she “might have” married Gordon for his money. She also admitted that at one point, during a trying time in their relationship, she “obtained a divorce lawyer.”

In the last bit of her statement she asked the public to provide her family while they sort through the situation.

She added that she would like the public to “respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”