There’s drama in the Dixon household once again, Mia Thorton questions if Ashley Darby wed her husband Michael for his money, and there’s a new housewife on the block in the just-released first look at the eighth season of “The Real Housewife of Potomac.”

“We’re all Black women and we’re all going through our different things in our lives,” Darby says to her fellow housewives in the beginning of the nearly 4-minute sneak peek. “And we’re going to embrace that, okay? We’re going to keep Potomac weird, okay?”

After some clinks of champagne glasses, the video shifts to some of the scenes viewers will see in the show’s next season as “Potomac Proper” pops up on the screen as sitcom-styled title.

All the ladies from Season 7 are back, including Candiace Dillard, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and friend of the show (and former O.G. cast member) Charisse Jackson Jordan.

Joining the cast is newcome Nneka “Neco” Ihim, whom they refer to as the “new Grande Dame of Potomac.”

“If only it were that simple,” Huger, the self-proclaimed “Grand Dame,” retorts.

Ihim, a previous friend of Darby’s, looks like she comes from some major generational wealth.

“My daddy is a rich b—h and he made sure his daughter was a rich b—h, too,” Ihim boasts.

Thornton later questions Darby about her financially motivated reasons for marrying her estranged husband Michael. Thornton then admits that she herself “might have” tied the knot with her husband Gordon for his money bag. And in the very next scene, the Thornton family marital woes come to light.

Personal drama appears to be an issue for the entire cast, as the Osefos can’t find quality time together, Bryant is concerned with her daughter Grace heading to college, and the whereabouts of Juan Dixon are questioned once again. And as always, Huger doesn’t hold back on telling the girls exactly how she feels.

“I ain’t listening to your raggedy a–,” Huger yells at Dixon.

The series, which first premiered Jan. 17, 2016, lands back on Bravo on Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET and next day on Peacock.