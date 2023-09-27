Friendships between the “The Real Housewives of Orange County” have soured, if the just-released Season 17 reunion trailer is any indication.

Perennial host Andy Cohen finds himself sandwiched between Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti on one couch, and Tamra Judge, Shannon Beador, Emily Simpson and “friend of the Housewives” Taylor Armstrong on the other.

Simpson continues her seasons-long feud with Dubrow, while Judge lays into her former close friend Pedranti, who told TheWrap they stopped speaking when episodes starting airing.

Judge accuses Pedranti of being a cheater (which she has admitted to), and Pedranti claps back and accuses Judge of the same.

“We invited Ryan,” Cohen teases, referring to Pedranti’s boyfriend, whom she cheated on her husband with.

Later in the preview, Kirschenheiter warns Beador not to talk about her children, whom Beador brought up in reference to Kirschenheiter’s 2019 DUI arrest.

Of course, Beador was arrested two weeks ago for her own DUI. The reunion filmed before that incident, so it will not be brought up.

If this reunion looks different, it’s because it was filmed on Amazon Studios’ 34,000 square-foot virtual production mega stage with an LED wall measuring 80 feet in diameter and 26 feet tall. The stage features a stunning video background of the Pacific coast and nine tons of warm sand as set dresssing.

Check out the trailer below, and tune into Bravo on Oct 4. at 8pm ET/PT for Part 1 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 17 reunion. Part 2 will air the following week.