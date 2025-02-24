Part two of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion was nothing short of eventful. Mia Thornton returned to the couch alongside her castmates but it wasn’t long before she was sent running again in tears.

At the top of the episode, Gizelle Bryant threw some slight shade at her ex-husband, Pastor Jamal Bryant for channeling “Wicked” colors pink and green in his wedding with Dr. Karri Turner. In addition, Stacey Rusch shared that she’s no longer friends with designer Vivien Agbakoba over her styling the new housewife in the same dress Ashley Darby wore three months prior.

On a lighter note, Thornton’s bestie Jacqueline Blake joined the ladies and revealed she’s expecting a bundle of joy, but she wouldn’t identify the father of her child.

Trust us, there’s a ton to get into. Here are the top five biggest moments.

Mia Thornton and Andy Cohen at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion (Bravo) Andy Cohen Consoles Mia Thornton After the Ladies Lash Out Part 2 of the reunion picks up where it left off in the first installment, with Bravo executive producer and host Andy Cohen giving Mia Thornton some words of encouragement after she took a verbal beating from Stacey Rusch and Jassi Rideaux for ghosting them before her Miami birthday party. After taking off to her dressing room, Cohen meets up with her and tells her that he witnessed her undergo a “shame spiral.” While he told her to give herself some grace, Thornton acknowledged that she hadn’t been a good friend and said she wouldn’t be as emotional if she weren’t in the “final weeks” of her divorce. Nevertheless, Cohen told her: “You’ve owned it, give yourself a break.” “The fact that you feel ashamed means you’re a good person that we know you are,” Cohen went on. “Give yourself some grace about this Miami thing. Just take it off. It’s done.” This encouraged her to step back out on set with the rest of the ladies.

Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion (Bravo) Ashley’s Boo, Josh, Was Offended by Wendy Osefo’s “Jack Harlow,” “Pool Boy” Names. But Osefo Doesn’t Care Ashley Darby found love this season in a man named Josh, whom she met during a speed dating event with Gizelle Bryant. Smitten with one another, the two’s bond strengthened over the season and Darby invited Josh to her cast’s social events. But after the season aired, Darby says Josh watched it and was offended by Wendy Osefo calling him a “lateral move” from Darby’s wealthy ex-husband Michael Darby as well as nicknaming him “Jack Harlow” and “Pool Boy.” However, Osefo wasn’t fazed by the reveal, telling Darby that the two of them “will be fine,” as she endured pain after Darby brought up false cheating rumors about Osefo’s husband, Eddie. With the blow of a kiss, Osefo said Darby and Josh “will be fine,” and “good luck with you and Josh.”

Keirna Stewart at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion (Bravo) Keirna Stewart and Her Boo Greg No Longer Live Together, But They’ve Gone Wedding Ring Shopping While Keirna Stewart is still with her boyfriend Greg, she revealed the two embarked on a journey together after the show ended, which included a brief separation. Stewart no longer lives with Greg and is now in the process of buying a condo — her new residence — and has no plans to move back in with Greg until she hears wedding bells. Also, in defense of Greg’s cold shoulder to the show, Stewart explained that he supports her participation on the show, but was hesitant about signing on after Stewart’s physical altercation with Ashley Darby’s ex-friend Deborah.

Stacey Rusch at “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 9 reunion (Bravo) Stacey Rusch Is Officially Divorced and She’s Single Stacey Rusch is officially divorced, but she’s also not seeing boyfriend T.J. Jones anymore. Though the two are still friends, Rusch said she was shocked by how he spoke to her during the season. The two parted ways during the holiday season. “To see the way that he spoke to me and to see the way my family reacted to that, it was tough. It was hurtful to hear people say that I was paying him to be on the show,” Rusch said, calling out Wendy Osefo as well. “It was hurtful for people to say he was more interested in the trainer than me, and that was hurtful Wendy because you’re my friend, and T.J. talks to Eddie and you know they text and you know they’re friends.” Osefo apologized to her, and Rusch said she has no response to folks who speculate she paid Jones to be on the show.