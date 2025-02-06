5 Revelations From ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 5 Reunion Part 3: Britani Bateman Joins the Couch

Note: The following story contains spoilers from part 3 of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 reunion.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 5 has officially come to a close with Part 3 of the reunion. Tears were shed, screams were heard and some forgiveness was established.

All the ladies are still here, but this time friend of the show Britani Bateman joined the couch. She provided the group with an update on her relationship with Jared Osmond, explained her phone recording incident again and more.

Check out the biggest moments from the Season 5 reunion finale.

Britani Bateman “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) Britani Bateman Says Her Chapter With Jared Osmond Is “1,000% Closed” Britani Bateman’s on-again-off-again relationship with Jared Osmond was one of the most talked about issues in Season 5. As the ladies tried to wean Bateman off Osmond, whom the women called out for being an disrespectful and unfaithful ladies man, Bateman would somehow make her way back to him. But during the reunion, Bateman said she’s officially exited from the relationship — for good this time. However, the ladies reminded Bateman that they’d seen the two together at the Season 5 premiere party, and Bravo executive and host Andy Cohen noted that Osmond was expected to show up at the reunion, but he ended up canceling his flight. Bateman said Osmond continued to make promises he couldn’t keep and texting other women. Cohen revealed that Osmond feels he’s the reason Bateman made it on the show. In a surprising turn, Bronwyn Newport shared a text conversation she had with an angry Osmond after Newport said she’d heard that his man piece is small. Newport said Osmond called her a “little b—h,” and said the following: “I promise I am twice the size of any man you’ve ever been with. I am disgusted by what a low vibrational human you are to disparage like that all for the sake of trying to earn your spot on the show. I could certainly pick a part of all of your anatomy, but I’ll remain classy in the public eye and keep it between me and you.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) Meredith Marks Screams at Britani Bateman Over the Barfing Claims The last time we saw Meredith Marks holler at the top of her lungs was when she was berating Britani Bateman for seemingly recording the girls during their Puerto Vallarta trip. But it happened again at the reunion — this time over Bateman’s claims that she heard Marks throwing up in her room. Marks started to raise her voice as she denied ever barfing and called Bateman a liar for her statements. Bateman maintains that the sound of vomiting is “indistinguishable,” and said she never stated that Marks had an eating disorder.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” (Bravo) Britani Bateman Maintains That She Was in No Way Secretly Recording the Women Britani Bateman didn’t budge, she maintained that she was never recording the women during their Puerto Vallarta car ride. At the time, the women were in a heated conversation when Angie Katsanevas suddenly called out Bateman for hitting record on her cell phone. Despite her variety of excuses, which included an attempt to take a selfie and an effort to send her daughter a video, Bateman said every reason named was “all different parts of the same story.” She explained that her phone’s camera was initially turned backward and in her motion to turn it frontward facing, Katsanevas mistakenly thought she was recording. Still, none of the housewives believe her. When Bateman said she’s still recovering from the ladies’ “abusive” reaction in the car, but Mary Crosby told her to “get over it” as the women are also getting over their scandalous, traumatic experience with former cast member, Monica Garcia.

Jen Shah (Bravo) The Housewives Call Meredith Marks Out for Accepting Phone Call From Jen Shah Attention was directed at Meredith Marks after she admitted that she accepted a call from former “RHOSLC” cast member Jen Shah, who is currently serving prison time for conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The ladies seemingly felt the move was an act of betrayal, stating Shah “traumatized” the group and even suggested they were involved in her criminal activity. From Marks point of view, she felt Shah has been doing her part to take responsibility for her past mistakes. But Mary Crosby said some actions are simply grounds for permanent removal from the friend group.