‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Sneak Peek: Watch the Moment the Feds Come for Jen Shah (Video)

Jennifer Shah’s arrest will be tackled head on when “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” returns for its second season this Sunday. Cameras were rolling when federal officers descended upon the Bravo production and the footage will open the season premiere.

The cast is seen prepping for a girl’s trip aboard a luxury bus outfitted with cameras. Castmates Heather Gay and Whitney Rose are first to board, followed by new housewives Jennie Nguyen and Lisa Barlow. Shah then enters and sits next to Rose when she receives a call, apparently from her husband.

“Hi babe,” she answers. “We’re still at Beauty Lab and Laser (Gay’s boutique) in the parking lot.”

“OK … OK,” she says as her expression changes. She then asks Rose to turn her mic off as she exits the bus.

“I got some bad news … I got a phone call and I need to go,” Shah tells Gay once outside. She then gets into a gray pickup and leaves the parking lot. 12 minutes later, federal police and Homeland Security investigators swarm the area, asking for Shah’s whereabouts.

“You guys, what if she’s on the run?” Gay asks.

The feds also descend upon Shah’s rented chalet to retrieve documents and other evidence.

“Oh my gosh,” Rose says on the bus as the remaining cast gets underway on their trip. “‘Real Housewives’ star charged with massive fraud and money laundering scheme. I have the f–king chills. Her and (assistant) Stu were charged with stealing people’s money. Fraud!” she reads aloud.

The clip ends with Shah leaving the courthouse after being charged and a producer asking each castmate, “What do you know that you’re not saying right now? Do you know who tipped off the Feds that day?”

As TheWrap previously reported, Shah and Stuart Smith were arrested in late March in connection to a federal telemarketing fraud case. Prosecutors said Shah and Smith targeted elderly victims throughout the U.S. and generated “lead lists” that were then sold to other participants in the scheme. Shah and Smith were said to be at the “highest level” of the scheme.

Shah pleaded not guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Her trial date is set for March 2022.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premieres this Sunday, Sept 12 on Bravo. Check out the preview below: