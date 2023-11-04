‘Real Housewives’ Star Kyle Richards Admits ‘It’s Strange to See’ Estranged Husband’s Photos With ‘DWTS’ Partner

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards sat down with “Two Ts in a Pod” co-host Teddi Mellencamp during BravoCon. The conversation quickly turned to photos of Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, holding hands with his “Dancing with the Stars” partner Emma Slater.

While Richards was quick to point out that she and Umansky are separated and “we’re allowed to do what we want,” she said of the snaps, “it’s strange to see.”

Richards also said that she was the person who encouraged Umansky to do the show in the first place and told Mellencamp, “I was very supportive. Like I said, you know, I wanted him to do it because he said he wanted to do it … with that said it’s a lot, you know, it really is.”

“And even though we are allowed to do what we each want to do, I’m just like, okay, let’s just … keep it under wraps.”

Umansky and Slater were photographed holding hands after enjoying a one-on-one meal on Oct 22. Umansky dedicated the night’s dance to Richards and their children in a post on Instagram, and he has denied he and his dancing partner are dating.

He wrote, “Tonight’s Dance on @dancingwiththestars is about life and how it’s not always perfect and when you think it’s impossible to move mountains and you’re at your lowest moment and you think all doors are closed you need to rise up and rise unafraid and move mountains.”

“My time was 1996 when Kyle and I got married and Alexia was born, We had Farrah and Alexia. I was 26 when I was fired from my job and was broke. Kyle was my rock and together we rose up and we rose up 1000 x and we moved mountains a lot of them. It’s been an incredible journey. Tonight’s dance is dedicated to Kyle and my Family. Some #BTS,” Umansky concluded.

Umansky and Slater were sent home from the show on Oct. 31.