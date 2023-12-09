‘Real Housewives’ Stars Reveal Their Favorite Holidays Films

The “Real Housewives” casts love to argue, but one thing they agree upon is their love of holiday movies.

TheWrap caught up with ‘wives from various franchises at the recent DIRECTV Celebrates Christmas at Kathy’s event at the home of Kathy Hilton, the sister of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Kyle Richards and Kim Richards. Hilton also appeared as a “friend” on Seasons 11 and 12.

Read on to see their picks for their favorite festive flicks:

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Kyle Richards

My favorites are “Family Stone” and “Elf.” I’ve watched “Elf” so many times…almost as much as “Bridemaids.” But my favorite is “Family Stone.”

Kathy Hilton

I love “Elf” but “Miracle on 34th” street is a classic.

“The Real Housewives of Miami”

Guerdy Abraira

“Elf” is my favorite of all time! And also sound of music. I watched that all the time growing up in Paris.

Marcus Jordan (boyfriend of Larsa Pippen)

I’ll go with the original — “Home Alone.” My dad [Michael Jordan] makes a brief appearance in there as a carboard cutout.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County”

Heather Dubrow

“Love Actually” is one of my faves!

Emily Simpson

I always watch “Elf” and I always watch “Love Actually.” And they have this new movie “Genie” with Melissa McCartney. It’s a holiday movie and I watched it the other night I thought it was great! It’s so funny.

Alexis Bellino

Omigosh, I didn’t think that would ever be a question. What’s the one with the blonde? The short blonde hair…omigosh. I love any rom-com, let’s just go with that.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Whitney Rose

We always watch “Elf.” We’re old school, we love the Griswold’s in “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” And the old school “A Christmas Story.”

Angie Katsenevas

“Polar Express” is a family favorite. My daughter is twelve so that’s a really special movie for our family.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Miami” and “Salt Lake City” are all currently airing on Bravo.