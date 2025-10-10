Rebecca Ferguson shared more details about her on-set conflict with a male actor whom she previously referred to as an “absolute idiot,” admitting that she wasn’t proud of her behavior during the confrontation.

“I will shove someone under a bus in front of an entire crew to make a point,” Ferguson said in an interview with the U.K.’s The Times, published Thursday. “I don’t applaud my own behavior in that.”

Ferguson’s remarks come after the actress revealed on the “Reign with Josh Smith” podcast back in 2024 that she worked with an “absolute idiot of a co-star” who ended up making her cry following a conflict between the two.

“I would cry walking off set,” Ferguson said at the time. “This person would literally look at me in front of the whole crew and say, ‘You call yourself an actor? This is what I have to work with? What is this?’ And I stood there, just breaking,” she said at the time. She revealed that a day later she decided to stand up for herself and demanded they leave the set. “I remember being so scared. And I looked at this person and said, ‘You can eff off. I’m going to work toward a tennis ball. I never want to see you again.’”

She continued: “This happens, but because this person was number one on the call sheet, there was no safety net for me. So no one had my back. And I remember the next day I walked on and I said, ‘You get off my set.’ It’s the first time I’ve ever spoken up.”

While reflecting on the altercation during her Times conversation, Ferguson said that she understands that sometimes “bullies” struggle with insecurity.

“It’s a really tricky world,” Ferguson said. “We put a lot of blame on bullies and when we get older we can understand that people are insecure. When you start standing up for yourself, it’s really tricky. They’ll fire you and give the job to someone else.”

The actress has since confirmed that the person she had been referring to wasn’t Tom Cruise, Hugh Jackman or Ryan Reynolds. She added the movie star in question has not been in touch, and as far as if Ferguson thinks the person know she’s talking about them, she said: “I don’t care.”