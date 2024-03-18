Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon Part Two’ Trailer Brings the War Home | Video

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” is nearly here. And a new trailer, which you can watch above, showcases what we can expect from the anticipated follow-up.

If you missed the first “Rebel Moon,” subtitled “A Child of Fire,” then you missed Sofia Boutella as Kora, a young woman who has put her warrior ways behind her but is forced to fight when an evil galactic empire threatens her small backwater planet.

Kora travels around the cosmos in an attempt to recruit fighters. There’s Djimon Hounsou as a down-on-his-luck gladiator, Doona Bae as a cyborg with a sword, Staz Nair as a guy who has a special bond with animals, etc. Once she gets everybody together, they think they have thwarted the sinister forces of darkness … but as the movie ends and she returns to her peaceful valley it is made clear that not only is the villainous Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) still alive, but they’re coming for Kora and her people next.

This new trailer does seem to deliver on the promise of the first film. Kora and the crew will pull together and train the peaceful people of her planet, and there will be a ton of action. Even Jimmy, the robot voiced by Anthony Hopkins, will put his peaceful ways behind him to kill a bunch of baddies.

Alongside “Rebel Moon — Part Two,” Snyder is also prepping an extended director’s cuts of both films, which Snyder says will total around six hours. (Of course, these will be released after the PG-13 versions.) There are also planned sequels and spin-offs, although we haven’t heard much about those so they might have fallen by the wayside. (Former Netflix exec Scott Stuber was a huge champion and it’s unclear if his exit will jeopardize the streamer’s relationship with Snyder.)

“Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver” will hit Netflix on April 19.