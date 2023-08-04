Rebel Wilson needed stitches after a stunt went wrong on the set of her movie “Bride Hard,” an indie film that was granted a waiver to film during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The “Pitch Perfect” actress shared a photo of herself with a bloodied nose to her Instagram story, which was screencapped by Entertainment Tonight. She wrote in the caption, “NOT the way I wanted to end this movie! 3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am.”

While most Hollywood production has been shut down, independent company Balcony 9 Productions was granted a strike waiver by SAG-AFTRA for the Simon West-directed action comedy.

The movie is set at a wedding where the bridal party is taken hostage by mercenaries, who have no idea that the maid of honor (Wilson) is actually a secret agent, who’s “ready to rain hell-fire upon anyone who would ruin” her best friend’s big day.

Other films that qualified for the waiver include A24’s “Mother Mary” from “The Green Knight” director David Lowery starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel and “Death of a Unicorn,” which stars Paul Rudd.

The full list of indie productions approved by SAG-AFTRA can be read here.

Wilson’s previous films include “Hustle,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Isn’t It Romantic,” “Pain & Gain,” and “How to Be Single.”

In May it was announced that she would make her directorial debut with the musical comedy “The Deb,” based on the Sydney’s Australian Theatre for Young People production of the same name.

Wilson’s musical chops have been well established in the three “Pitch Perfect” films about a collegiate a cappella group. In June, she signed with Warner Music to form her own label called Rebellionaire. It will release the soundtrack for “The Deb,” with songs by Hannah Reilly and Meg Washington.

Production via Wilson’s Camp Sugar Productions was set to begin in Australia in October before the strike began.