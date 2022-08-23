In the trailer for Steven Levitan’s “Reboot,” which Hulu released Tuesday, Judy Greer and Keegan-Michael Key’s characters have an extremely awkward off-set reunion in Hulu’s comedy about a revived sitcom.

The duo, who were an item 20 years ago on the series-within-a-series “Step Right Up,” aren’t the only ones from the “Full House”-style sitcom having issues. Former child star Zack (Calum Worthy) still brings his mother to set and the show’s new writers gasp when out-of-touch series creator (Paul Reiser) asks, “Is this one of those intern diversity training things?” upon seeing two women of color in the room.

Greer plays Bree, who was reduced to playing an alien character in a cable sci-fi show; Key is Reed, whose “vulnerable” approach to playing a gangster didn’t help his film career; and Johnny Knoxville is Clay, who is coming off arrests for being drunk and disorderly.

Rachel Bloom plays the Hulu staffer who pitches the show’s revival and Krista Marie Yu is an exec who explains to the cast that she’s “new to humor,” then reveals she’s Hulu’s vice president of comedy.

The series will premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, Sept. 20 with three episodes and new episodes stream weekly.

It was created by “Modern Family” co-creator Steven Levitan, who serves as an executive producer alongside Danielle Stokdyk and Jeff Morton. “Reboot” is produced by Steven Levitan Productions and Twentieth Television.