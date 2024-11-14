‘Red One’ Comes to Town, Joins Top 10 Titles Consumers Are Most Excited About Right Now | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

Universal Pictures’ “Wicked,” opening in theaters next Friday, remains No. 1 for the second week in a row. After a long two-year wait, audiences are excited to watch the final episodes of “Yellowstone,” which climbed four spots to No.