Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Red One’ Sets Streaming Release Date

The Christmas action movie will be on Prime Video well before the holidays

red-one-dwayne-johnson-chris-evans
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in "Red One" (Amazon MGM Studios)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Dwayne Johnson’s Christmas movie “Red One” has set a December streaming release date, confirming the action film will indeed be available to watch at home during the holidays. “Red One” will be streaming on Prime Video starting Dec. 12, Amazon Prime Video announced on Monday.

The Seven Bucks Productions film is based on an original idea from Hiram Garcia and stars Johnson as Santa Claus’ Head of Security, who’s forced to team up with a “naughty lister” played by Chris Evans when Santa (played by a jacked J.K. Simmons) goes missing.

“Red One” hit theaters on Nov. 15, ahead of the Thanksgiving frame, and is still playing in a number of theaters across the country. The film has grossed over $160 million worldwide so far against a budget in the range of $200 million to $250 million, but suffered largely negative reviews — although TheWrap’s William Bibbiani found plenty to like and it netted an A- CinemaScore from audiences.

In his review he called the film “a reasonably entertaining three-star blockbuster with some fun ideas, a game cast, and a brisk storytelling style that never runs out of steam,” adding that he “was never especially impressed, but I was just enjoying the fact that they somehow turned this absurd elevator pitch into a functional, breezy, slightly above average action-comedy.”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” filmmaker Jake Kasdan directed the film from a screenplay by Chris Morgan (“Hobbs & Shaw”).

While “Red One” was envisioned as a franchise play, Amazon has yet to announce any sequel plans. No doubt the film’s performance on Prime Video over the holidays will play a crucial role in any future investment into this action-oriented holiday universe.

Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans in "Red One"
Read Next
'Red One' Flies Low to $30 Million Box Office Opening

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments