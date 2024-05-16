RedBird IMI Completes $1.45 Billion All3Media Acquisition

RedBird IMI has completed its £1.15 billion ($1.45 billion) acquisition of All3Media, the largest independent production company in the United Kingdom, following approval from regulators in the country, the U.S. and Germany.

Under the agreement, RedBird IMI CEO Jeff Zucker has become All3Media’s chairman, while All3Media CEO Jane Turton and COO Sara Geater will continue to lead the company.

The London-based studio, which is jointly owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global, has 50 production labels, including Studio Lambert, Raw, Two Brothers Pictures, Silverback Films, New Pictures and Neal Street Productions.

All3Media’s companies have a global presence across the U.K., U.S. Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand, producing 4,000 hours annually for linear broadcasters, VOD, social media and other digital platforms.

All3Media International operates a distribution catalog of over 30,000 hours, while the Group’s digital business, Little Dot Studios, drives audiences in social video, podcast, and branded content across multiple platforms.

Its library spans genres including contemporary thrillers, detective series, soap operas, comedy, costume drama and true crime as well as documentary, features, children’s and reality programming, with global shows such as “The Traitors,” “Squid Game: The Challenge,” “Gold Rush,” “Midsomer Murders,” “American Nightmare,” “The Circle,” “Call the Midwife,” “The Tourist,” “Life On Our Planet,” “The Long Shadow” and “Gogglebox.”

RedBird IMI, which launched just over a year ago, aims to build a global media company across news, entertainment and sports. The All3Media acquisition is its fifth completed investment and largest to date.

Other investments include the Los Angeles-based scripted production company Media Res, the unscripted production company EverWonder Studios, the children’s entertainment company Hidden Pigeon Company and the digital news outlet Front Office Sports.

It also recently revealed it was auctioning its rights to the UK’s Telegraph newspaper and Spectator Magazine after its $1.4 billion attempt to buy the influential conservative publications was essentially blocked.