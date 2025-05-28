Reed Hastings Joins Anthropic Board of Directors

In addition to serving as Netflix’s board chairman, the executive has been a member of the boards of Facebook and Microsoft

Netflix Sun Valley Reed Hastings Ted Sarandos
Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings is among the high-profile invitees to the Sun Valley Media Conference. (Credit: Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images / Netflix)

Netflix’s Reed Hastings has joined Anthropic’s board of directors as part of the company’s effort to build a board with diverse expertise that will help guide its mission of developing safe, beneficial and steerable AI systems.

He was appointed by the Long-Term Benefit Trust due to his “impressive leadership experience, deep philanthropic work and commitment to addressing AI’s societal challenges,” chair Neil Buddy Shah said.

“Anthropic is very optimistic about the AI benefits for humanity, but is also very aware of the economic, social and safety challenges,” Hastings said in a statement. “I’m joining Anthropic’s board because I believe in their approach to AI development, and to help humanity progress.”

(From L to R) Ari Emanuel, Ted Sarandos, Greg Peters, Brian Roberts, Mike Cavanagh, Kristin Dolan, Bob Iger, Adam Aron, David Zaslav, JB Perrette, Bob Bakish and Rupert Murdoch (Christopher Smith for TheWrap)
Read Next
Executive Pay 2024: A 9% Drop in Compensation for Media’s Top Brass

In addition to founding Netflix and serving as the streamer’s current board chairman, Hastings served on the boards of Facebook, Microsoft. He is currently still on the board at Bloomberg as well.

He recently made a $50 million donation to Bowdoin College to establish a research initiative that will examine how AI will transform work, relationships and education while developing ethical frameworks for its use. He has also donated hundreds of millions of dollars to charter school networks serving low-income U.S. communities and sits on the board of the Knowledge Is Power Program’s 275-school network.

Additionally, he has supported African farmers through Kenya’s One Acre Fund and subsidizes internet access in Rwanda, where he helped launch a program offering smartphones for $16 and 30GB of monthly data for $2.50—compared to prices 10 times higher in the U.S.

“Reed understands that technology companies have a responsibility beyond just building products,” Anthropic president Daniela Amodei said. “His focus on the human impact of technology—whether at Netflix or through his global health and education initiatives—makes him an ideal addition to our board as we continue building AI that helps rather than harms.”

Netflix Q2 Earnings Results
Read Next
Netflix's Reed Hastings Shifts to Chairman of the Board Role

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter at TheWrap, writing about the programming, executives and trends in the television and streaming industries. Prior to joining the TheWrap in November 2022, he spent four years at Fox Business as a production assistant and a reporter on its digital team. He has a Bachelor of Science in…

Comments