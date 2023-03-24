After 12 years of marriage, Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth are calling it quits.

“We have some personal news to share…” the couple began in an Instagram post. “It is with great consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce. We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect everything we have created together.”

The news of their split comes just two days before the two were to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter. These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s for our family’s privacy at this time,” the couple’s message concluded, with a signoff from both Witherspoon and Toth.

Witherspoon has credited Toth for being a pivotal part of her journey into producing.

“He said, ‘You should produce movies. You read more books than anybody I know. You should just buy some of them and turn them into films,’” Witherspoon said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

Witherspoon launched her powerhouse production company Hello Sunshine in 2016, and since then has produced successful series including HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and now Amazon Prime Video’s “Daisy Jones & the Six.” The actress-producer currently has 30 projects in development.

“We’re reading constantly.” Witherspoon continued in her interview with the magazine. “My brain hurts sometimes.” She and her colleagues take shifts sifting through material: “Sometimes I’ve been reading and watching movies for seven days, and I need a break.”

During their 11-year marriage the couple had their son, Tennessee James. Witherspoon also has children from her previous marriage with Ryan Phillippe, Ava, 23, and her son Deacon, 19. Phillippe and Witherspoon were together for eight years before divorcing in 2008.