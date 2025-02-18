Reggie Miller Finds New Home at NBC Sports After Longtime TNT Gig

NBC Sports is adding one of the best shooters in NBA history to its roster of analysts. Reggie Miller will join the network as its lead game analyst starting with the 2025-26 NBA season.

Since retiring from professional basketball in 2005, Miller has been a broadcaster for TNT. As well as serving as an analyst for the regular season, Miller called multiple NBA All-Star games and playoff series for TNT, including Conference Finals. He will continue in his role with Turner Sports through the end of the 2024-25 season.

“Some of my most memorable moments have been on NBC and I’m looking forward to creating more,” Miller said in a statement.

Once Miller joins NBC Sports, he is expected to call at least one game a week during the regular season and the playoffs. The season will return to NBC and debut on Peacock this upcoming October.

During his 18 seasons playing pro basketball, Miller spent his entire career with the Indiana Pacers, becoming the team’s all-time leader in points scored, assists and steals. He retired from the sport with the most three-point shots made in NBA history, was a five-time NBA All-Star and had an Olympic gold medal from playing with Team USA in 1996, just to name a few of his many accomplishments.

As exciting as Miller’s move may be for NBC, it continues a devastating trend for Warner Bros. Discovery. Last year, after months of reports, negotiations and speculation, the NBA signed an 11-year rights deal with Amazon, ESPN and NBC, which was worth a combined $76 billion. That deal cut the NBA’s longtime domestic broadcasting partner TNT Sports, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, out of the mix starting in 2025.

The long-running hit “Inside the NBA” will continue to live on TNT Sports, and Charles Barkley will still be part of it. However, moving forward, professional games will no longer appear on the channel that has broadcasted the NBA since 1989.