Singer Reneé Rapp called for an “immediate” and “permanent” cease-fire in Gaza at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on Thursday Night.

“We’re in a room of very influential people, very privileged people, which is exciting and also a huge privilege to be a part of,” Rapp said during her acceptance speech for the Award for Outstanding Music Artist. “Having said that, I’d like to take the opportunity to show support and call for an immediate cease-fire and permanent cease-fire in Gaza.”

Rapp read the speech off of her phone onstage at the Beverly Hilton. She won the award for her debut album “Snow Angel,” which came out in August 2023.

“Please continue to advocate for yourselves, continue to advocate for your friends, for your queer friends, and for those who can’t advocate for themselves,” the “Mean Girls” star added.

In addition to Rapp, “Ted Lasso,” “Yellowjackets,” David Archuleta and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” also took home major awards Thursday.

Rapp began her acceptance speech by talking about how she embraced her identity as queer, and more recently, lesbian. She also called the experience of living authentically both scary and rewarding, as well as validating and exciting.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, the Los Angeles ceremony honored Niecy Nash-Betts with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award for an out LGBTQ person who raises visibility for the community, and Oprah Winfrey, who received the Vanguard Award for championing allyship.

Other guests in attendance and on the carpet included Jason Sudeikis, Sydney Sweeney, Chrishell Stause, Shonda Rhimes, Jonathan Bailey, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Alexandra Shipp, Melanie Lynskey and more of the cast of “Yellowjackets.” Chlöe and Kate Hudson performed.

A New York ceremony will take place May 11 as part of the dual celebration. The full Los Angeles GLAAD Media Awards ceremony will air on Hulu on March 29.