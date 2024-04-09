Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant Set to Return for ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy’

The film will release direct to Peacock in 2025

Renee Zellweger
Renée Zellweger, attends NBC's "The Thing About Pam" screening at the Whitby Hotel on March 07, 2022 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant are set to reprise their roles in the fourth installment of the “Bridget Jones” franchise, TheWrap has learned.

Grant will return as Daniel Cleaver while Emma Thompson, who was in the 2016 sequel “Bridget Jones’s Baby” will also return. Chiwetel Ejiofor and Leo Woodall are also confirmed in supporting roles.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy,” adapted from the Helen Fielding novel of the same name, sees Zellweger’s Jones navigating life, work, family and love as a 51-year-old single mother and widow who is now engaged in a relationship with a 30-year-old man.

“To Leslie” director Michael Morris will direct. Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett will produce through Working Title Films, and Amelia Granger and Sarah-Jane Wright will executive produce for Working Title Films. Fielding will also executive produce the project. Miramax is co-financing.

Interestingly, this new film will only garner an international theatrical release. In the U.S., it will go straight to Universal streaming service, Peacock.

The “Bridget Jones” franchise has garnered over $760 million dollars to date at the box office since the first film released in 2001. Zellweger would see herself get an Oscar nomination for her performance in the first feature. Since that time, the actress has been nominated for an Oscar three additional times, eventually winning for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy” in 2020.

“Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy” will stream on Peacock Feb. 14, 2025.

