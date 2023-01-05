Nicolas Cage has played a lot of kooky characters in his career thus far, but this April he ticks off another icon to his list: Dracula. The Oscar-winning actor plays the classic vampire in the new action horror-comedy “Renfield,” and the first trailer promises a rollicking good time.

Nicholas Hoult stars as the titular character in this film, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss. Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency.

“The Tomorrow War” and “The LEGO Batman Movie” filmmaker Chris McKay directs from a script by Ryan Ridley (“Rick and Morty”), and the cast also includes Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez.

This first trailer promises as much stylish action as there is comedy, offering up a twist of sorts on this classic Universal monster. Indeed, before McKay made “Renfield” he was attached to direct a “Nightwing” movie for DC and Warner Bros, and you can see some shades of that in Hoult’s superpowered Renfield.

Watch the trailer in the video above. “Renfield” opens exclusively in theaters on April 14.

Renfield is produced by Skybound Entertainment partners Robert Kirkman and David Alpert (“The Walking Dead,” “Invincible”), co-presidents Bryan Furst (“Daybreakers”) and Sean Furst (“Daybreakers”) and by Chris McKay. McKay’s producing partner Samantha Nisenboim (co-producer, “The Tomorrow War”) will executive produce.