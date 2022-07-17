More Jan. 6 hearings might be on the horizon after this week’s, according to Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who shared that the investigation into the Capitol riots “is still ongoing.”

Although the last planned Jan 6. committee hearing is scheduled for this coming Thursday, Kinzinger on Sunday told CBS’ Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation” that there might be more hearings coming in the future.

“This investigation is not winding down,” Kinzinger said. “We may be towards the end of this tranche of hearings, we may have more hearings in the future and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Brennan asked Kinzinger about the value of having former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence testify; he responded by saying that he doesn’t think they need to be present given the new information the committee has.

Kinzinger’s comments echo Congresswoman Elaine Luria, one of the two committee members leading the upcoming hearing, who told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that audiences will “definitely be hearing from the committee again.”

According to Luria, Thursday’s hearing “is the last in a series that we put together where we laid out a framework to describe the different elements of the events leading up to and on that day.”

“Certainly, we are receiving new information every single day, even day by day, incorporating more of that new information into what we will present on Thursday,” the Virginia Democratic said. “So you will definitely be hearing from the committee again, that timeline or whether it’s in the form of hearings or other methods to president the evidence, but we have a responsibility to present the things that we have uncovered.”