‘Reptile’ Trailer Reunites Alicia Silverstone and Benicio Del Toro for Netflix Thriller (Video)

Benicio Del Toro plays a cop tackling an unusual murder case in Netflix’s upcoming original film “Reptile.” With weeks before the film’s Toronto premiere, the first trailer offers an initial sneak peek at the lurid carnage.

Produced by Black Label Media, the seemingly grim and twisty crime melodrama marks the feature directorial debut of music video director Grant Singer. Alicia Silverstone features as Del Toro’s supportive spouse. Justin Timberlake is the beau of a recent victim. Yes, he may know more than he’s saying about the circumstances behind his girlfriend’s killing.

What follows is a brightly lit puzzle box, with tightly focused close-ups and cryptic imagery. We also get a lighter moment as the cops sit around the table and place bets on whodunnit. Was it the boyfriend, the female gal pal, the creepy stranger or the ex-husband?

“Reptile” also marks the first onscreen team-up for Silverstone and Del Toro since the 1997 box office whiff “Excess Baggage.” The rom-com thriller concerned a spoiled rich kid who fakes a trunk-of-a-car kidnapping, only for that vehicle to get unknowingly stolen by Del Toro’s car thief.

Produced by Silverstone fresh off the success of “Clueless,” it had the misfortune to open months after “Batman & Robin” bombed. Alas, “Excess Baggage” didn’t fare much better.

“Reptile” premieres at TIFF on Sept. 8 and debuts on Netflix on Oct. 6.