The Republic of Sarah

The CW

The CW’s ‘Republic of Sarah’ Series Finale Gets 0.0 Rating on Labor Day

by | September 7, 2021 @ 9:01 AM

ABC’s ”Bachelor in Paradise“ still worked on national holiday

ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” went to work on Labor Day. And work it did. As did NBC’s “American Ninja Warrior” and Fox’s “MasterChef,” which also didn’t take Monday off.

The CW’s newly canceled “Republic of Sarah” probably should have just sat this one out. The secession series (which will definitely not be confused with HBO’s “Succession” series) settled for a 0.0 rating on the national holiday.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

