Republican Commentator Warns: ‘Do Not Underestimate AOC’ as 2028 Candidate | Video

It would be a mistake for the Republican Party to downplay Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as a presidential candidate in 2028, said former Trump administration official Monica Crowley on “The Ingraham Angle” Friday night. “Do not underestimate AOC. She’s young, she’s vibrant, she’s attractive,” Crowley warned.

“I think she’s wrong on everything, but she does have real grassroots support. And all of the energy and activism in the Democrat party remains with the revolutionary left, of which she is a part.”

“So, every time the Republicans have underestimated the Democrats, we ended up with Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. So, let’s not do it again in four years,” Crowley concluded.

Crowley was joined by Democratic pollster Doug Schoen, who earlier in the segment disagreed that Ocasio-Cortez is a viable candidate for the party. “If she runs, it will be a disaster. We lost a couple of members of the squad, fortunately, in primaries this year, most Democrats don’t want extreme left wing politics,” he said.

Instead, the party should focus on shifting to the “center on cultural issues and fiscal issues” Schoen added, “and be more fiscally disciplined and AOC represents the opposite.”

“I think if she runs, it would be a disaster for the party, and I think her chance of getting nominated would be nil,” he said.

