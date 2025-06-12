‘Resident Alien’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Stream?

“Resident Alien” is back for another season.”

Season 4 of the series picks up where Season 3 ended – with Harry (Alan Tudyk) and his baby Bridget stuck in prison on the Grey Moonbase and a new alien shapeshifter impersonating him back on Earth.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the fourth season of USA’s “Resident Alien.”

When does “Resident Alien” Season 4 come out?

“Resident Alien” Season 4 begins streaming on Friday, June 6.

How can I watch “Resident Alien” Season 4?

The fourth season of “Resident Alien” airs on Friday nights on USA at 11 p.m. ET – with a simulcast on Syfy. If you want to stream the series, episodes will be available one week after they air on USANetwork.com and Peacock.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Resident Alien” Season 4 drop weekly on USA and are available for streaming the following week online and on Peacock. Here is a full rundown of when each new episode first debuts:

Episode 1 – June 6

Episode 2 – June 13

Episode 3 – June 20

Episode 4 – June 27

Episode 5 – July 4

Episode 6 – July 11

Episode 7 – July 18

Episode 8 – July 25

Episode 9 – August 1

Episode 10 – August 8

What is “Resident Alien” Season 4 about?

The fourth season of “Resident Alien” picks up where the previous season ended things. Harry and his baby Bridget are locked up in a prison on the Grey Moonbase. All the while, there is a new shapeshifting alien pretending to be Harry back on Earth.

Who is in the “Resident Alien” Season 4 cast?

“Resident Alien” brings back Alan Tudyk in the starring role for the fourth season alongside Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler and Elizabeth Bowen. New and returning guest stars include Jewel Staite, Stephen Root, Terry O’Quinn, Gary Farmer and Jenna Lamia.

Watch the trailer: