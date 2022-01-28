IFC Films and Shudder have acquired the North American rights to “Resurrection,” a psychological thriller starring Rebecca Hall that made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this week.

Andrew Semans wrote and directed the film that also stars Tim Roth, Grace Kaufman and Michael Esper and that generated buzz at Sundance for its shocking and terrifying themes involving abusive relationships blended with more naturalistic horror elements in the French grand guignol legacy.

IFC Films will release “Resurrection” in theaters and on VOD, while Shudder will take the first streaming window.

Rebecca Hall stars in “Resurrection” as Margaret, who leads a successful and orderly life, perfectly balancing the demands of her busy career and single parenthood to her fiercely independent daughter Abbie. Everything is under control. But that careful balance is upended when an unwelcome shadow from her past, David (Tim Roth) returns, carrying with him the horrors of Margaret’s past. Battling her rising fear, Margaret must confront the monster she’s evaded for two decades who has come to conclude their unfinished business.

“Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth give career-defining performances in Andrew Semans’ revelatory and diabolically entertaining ‘Resurrection.’ We are so thrilled to partner with Andrew and the amazing producing team to bring a film to audiences that will completely defy expectation,” Arianna Bocco, president of IFC Films, said.

“IFC Films has released some of the greatest films of the past two decades. It’s a great honor to be working with their remarkable team and a great pleasure to know that ‘Resurrection’ will be in such good hands,” Semans added.

“Rebecca Hall gives a performance for the ages and Tim Roth is absolutely chilling in this masterful film by Andrew Semans. People will be talking about this film for years to come, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it to Shudder members,” Craig Engler, GM for Shudder, said in a statement.

“Resurrection” was produced by Tango, Secret Engine, Square Peg and Rosetory. The film’s producers are Tory Lenosky, Alex Scharfman, Drew Houpt, Lars Knudsen, Tim Headington and Lia Buman. The executive producers are Max Silva, Neil Shah, Michael M. McGuire, Lucas Joaquin, Tyler Campellone, Christine D’Souza Gelb and Rebecca Hall.

Hall was at Sundance last year with her directorial debut “Passing,” but she returned to a role in front of the camera for this year’s fest. She’s also recently starred in the indie horror film “The Night House” and in “Godzilla Vs. Kong.”

IFC Films brought the Finnish horror film “Hatching” to this year’s Sundance in the Midnight section, as well as Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” which first made its premiere at Venice and won the festival’s Golden Lion. Both films currently have a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films’ head of acquisitions and production Scott Shooman with WME Independent and 2AM on behalf of the filmmakers.