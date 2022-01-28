Virtual Sundance Market Wrap Living Leo Grande Fire of Love

Did a Virtual Sundance Slow Down Sales After Last Year’s Record-Breaking Buying Spree?

by and | January 28, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Sundance 2022: Films like ”Cha Cha Real Smooth,“ ”Dual“ and ”Fire of Love“ have sold for healthy amounts but fell short of record-breaking deals

When Sundance was forced to pivot from a hybrid festival to a virtual one, there was disappointment from the filmmakers, yet many sellers and buyers predicted that, for better or worse, acquisitions would continue at a pace that might even outstrip last year’s record-setting deals for titles like “CODA” and “Summer of Soul.”

But despite Sundance front-loading nearly all of its premieres to the festival’s first four days, deals didn’t start coming in earnest until after everyone had a chance to view the full lineup. Starting Tuesday, a wave of acquisitions were announced, including Searchlight’s $7.5 million deal for the Emma Thompson dramedy “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” RLJE Entertainment’s low-seven-figure deal for the Karen Gillan-Aaron Paul thriller “Dual,” and Nat Geo’s mid-seven-figure buy of the volcano doc “Fire of Love.”

