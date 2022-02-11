FX has set the cast of its new murder mystery series “Retreat,” which already has “The Crown” alum Emma Corrin set in the lead role. Joining Corrin in the limited series will be Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga, Jermaine Fowler, Joan Chen, Edoardo Ballerini, Raúl Esparza, Pegah Ferydoni, Ryan J. Haddad and Javed Khan.

“Retreat” is described as a “radical conceptualization” of the whodunit with a new kind of detective at the helm. Corrin plays a gen Z amateur sleuth named Darby Hart who, along with 11 other guests, is invited by a reclusive billionaire to participate in a retreat at a “remote and dazzling” location. But when one of the other guests turns up dead, Darby must fight to prove it was a murder “against a tide of competing interests before the killer takes another life.”

The original series hails from Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, who wrote, executive produce and will direct the show. Marling and Batmanglij’s filmmaking partnership includes the feature films “Sound of My Voice” and “The East,” as well as the cult favorite Netflix series “The OA” which was canceled after two seasons.

Owen is coming off his turn as President Bill Clinton in the latest installment of FX’s “American Crime Story,” titled “Impeachment.” He led the Cinemax series “The Knick” for director Steven Soderbergh and is due to star for creator Scott Frank in the upcoming Sam Spade series “Monsieur Spade.”

Dickinson, meanwhile, is fresh off a starring role in the 20th Century Studios prequel “The King’s Man,” while Braga recently starred in the long-delayed “X-Men” spinoff “The New Mutants” and the Luca Guadagnino HBO series “We Are Who We Are.”

Andrea Sperling (“Transparent”) also serves as an executive producer on “Retreat.” The series will be produced by FX Productions.