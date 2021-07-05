Hollywood Pays Tribute to Richard Donner: ‘Natural Born Storyteller’ and ‘Greatest Goonie of All’

Twitter filled with praise Monday for Richard Donner, the legendary director that crafted classics such as “Lethal Weapon,” “The Omen” and “Superman,” helping many children believe they could fly.

Donner passed away on Monday at age 91, according to his wife, producer Lauren Schuler Donner.

Danny Glover, who starred in Donner’s “Lethal Weapon” films, commented on the beloved director’s death in a statement to Deadline, stating “My heart is broken.”

“Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the “Lethal Weapon” Team was one of the proudest moments of my career,” Glover continued, “I will forever be grateful to him for that Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”

Mel Gibson, who worked alongside both Donner and Glover in the “Lethal Weapon” series, also shared his condolences for Donner’s passing.

“Donner! My friend, my mentor,” Gibson said in a statement to Variety, “Oh, the things I learned from him! He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility referring to himself as ‘merely a traffic cop.’ He left his ego at the door and required that of others,” Gibson said. “He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament. I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.

Steven Spielberg, who wrote the story for Donner’s film, “The Goonies,” praised Donner for his “powerful command of his movies” as well as his gift across many genres.

“Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and – of course — the greatest Goonie of all,” Spielberg said in a statement. “He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty laugh will stay with me always.”

“Last Night in Soho” director Edgar Wright shared his tribute for Donner on Twitter, saying “Richard Donner’s big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat.”

Richard Donner's big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7NDH9kKnQZ — edgarwright (@edgarwright) July 5, 2021

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige, who worked for the Donner Company in the mid 90s after he graduated from USC said, “Dick and Lauren became mentors during my early career, and key supporters throughout the birth of the MCU.”

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared.



- Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner made the devil a child in The Omen, invented the modern day comic book movie with Superman, and reinvented the buddy cop movie with Lethal Weapon. I got to meet with him last year about a project. Guy was a natural born storyteller. Thanks for all the flicks, Dick! https://t.co/pjC9dbSkbt — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner's SUPERMAN is the DNA, the fundamental building block, that all good super hero movies have been built from. It was the earnest leap of faith, the single bound, that made us all believe that a man could fly. https://t.co/I3hEJU9s2c pic.twitter.com/ev7Yb3lSHJ — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) July 5, 2021

Richard Donner was one of THE great Hollywood directors – The Omen, Superman, The Goonies, Lethal Weapon, Scrooged. Every one of them perfect. Made us believe a man could fly. One of the architects of the blockbuster. Farewell sir, your legacy is immortal. #RichardDonner pic.twitter.com/XgC8wheQIv — JONATHAN SOTHCOTT (@sothcott) July 5, 2021

Thank you, sir. I literally may not be working in comics if it weren't for you.#RichardDonner pic.twitter.com/c47gAP2Ju3 — Chock'lit Gidddyup (@JAMALIGLE) July 5, 2021

RIP Richard Donner, the ultimate crowdpleaser. For better or worse, you can draw a direct line to modern movie storytelling from his work—across genre; colliding drama, comedy, & action; translating "IP"; building films into franchises. But he did it better than everyone, first. pic.twitter.com/AuEfRFnVYG — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) July 5, 2021

Incredibly sad to have just heard the news that the wonderful #RichardDonner has died. He was the best. — Sarah Douglas (@TheSarahDouglas) July 5, 2021