Following the death of comedian Richard Lewis, fans resurfaced some of their favorite moments from his career — including what has proven to be an unexpectedly heartwarming moment from his final appearance on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

The episode, which aired on Feb 18, features a scene where Lewis — playing a fictionalized version of himself as he has throughout the HBO show’s 12 seasons — reveals he is putting Larry David in his will.

David however was having none of it, leading to a hilarious, hostile exchange that has since become surprisingly poignant.

“I’m leaving you in my will, I’m tweaking it and you’re in it,” Lewis tells David while the pair are out golfing.

“No, no, no, don’t do that,” David replies.

“It’s done. you’re in,” Lewis says.

“I don’t want to be in, I have money, I don’t need it, give it to someone who needs it,” David insists.

Says Lewis, “when I die I want you to know how much I care about you,”

“I’m not gonna keep it, I’m gonna give it to charity,” David says.

“You’re my best friend, you’re getting it,” Lewis pleads.

“No, I’m making a Sherman-esque statement about the will right now,” David says, to which Lewis replies, “I’m sick of your historical references.”

“If nominated, I will not run, and if bequeathed, I will not accept,” David asserts.

“Don’t hurt my feelings,” Lewis says after some more back and forth.

Finally, after Lewis says “I’m giving it to you anyway,” David tells him “oh my god, F— you.”

Naturally, Larry David did not actually feel that way about Lewis in real life, as the two comics really were best friends.

“Richard and I were born three days apart in the same hospital and for most of my life he’s been like a brother to me. He had that rare combination of being the funniest person and also the sweetest. But today he made me sob, and for that I’ll never forgive him,” David said in a statement released after Lewis’ death was made public.