Richard Linklater’s ‘Blue Moon’ Set for October Release by Sony Pictures Classics

Sony Pictures Classics has set Richard Linklater’s “Blue Moon” for a limited release on October 17 with a nationwide rollout on October 24.

The film, which premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, stars Linklater’s longtime collaborator Ethan Hawke in the actor-director duo’s ninth film together. The film follows the final days of Lorenz Hart, the first collaborator with famed songwriter Richard Rodgers before his more famous partnership with Oscar Hammerstein. The film is set in 1943 on the opening night of “Oklahoma!”, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical.

The film also stars Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott, the latter of whom won the Silver Bear for Best Supporting Performance at Berlin. Robert Kaplow wrote the screenplay.

Linklater produced the film alongside Mike Blizzard and John Sloss. The film is a Detour/Renovo production in association with Wild Atlantic Pictures, Under the Influence and Cinetic Media. Additional EPs include Wild Atlantic’s Macdara Kelleher, Donna Eperon and John Keville, Renovo Media Group’s David Kingland, Lisa Crnic and Aaron Wiederspahn, and Cinetic’s Steven Farneth.

The limited release of “Blue Moon” joins a mid-October weekend that includes the wide release of another Ethan Hawke film, Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Black Phone 2.” Lionsgate’s Aziz Ansari comedy “Good Fortune” will also release that weekend as well as Angel Studios’ “Truth & Treason.” The following weekend’s nationwide rollout coincides with the limited release of Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Bugonia” by Focus Features.