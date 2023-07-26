Richard Parsons to Exit Sony Pictures Television After 12 Years

Richard Parsons is bidding farewell to Sony Pictures Television after 12 years.

A person familiar with the matter told TheWrap that it was Parsons’ decision to step down from his role overseeing the studio’s international production operations and that it was all very amicable.

He will continue to work at Sony’s London office through the end of August and his role will not be replaced.

In 2012, Sony Pictures Television appointed Parsons as its senior vice president of corporate business and legal affairs for its International Production division. In 2018, he was promoted to an executive vice president of operations for the unit.

During his tenure, Parsons was in charge of corporate business affairs for SPT’s portfolio of international production companies and managed deals including acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic partnerships. Parsons, who also sat on the board of several SPT indies, is stepping down from those, resulting in no further impact on Sony’s suite of production companies.

Prior to Sony, Parsons served as a consultant for the U.K.-based media legal practice Wiggin LLP, chief counsel for Shine Group and a director of corporate finance and legal affairs at BBC Worldwide. At BBC, he helped set up the company’s content and production division and established joint ventures and wholly owned production companies in the UK, France, Germany, Argentina, Canada, India, Russia and Australia.

A Sony spokesperson declined to comment.