“Rick and Morty” Season 6 is finally upon us, and Adult Swim has dropped the official trailer for the new season that teases more sci-fi shenanigans than you can handle.

While the trailer doesn’t get too deep on any kind of serialized plot for the new season, there are noticeable callbacks to locations and events from prior seasons, and some terrifically snappy dialogue to which “Rick and Morty” are accustomed.

The new season arrives just a little over a year after Season 5 debuted, putting the beloved animated series on a more consistent track than the longer gaps between earlier seasons. Indeed, it was a full two years between seasons 3 and 4, but fans can look forward to catching the first episode of Season 6 on Sept. 4 – almost exactly one year since the Season 5 finale.

“It’s hard to overstate the impact of ‘Rick and Morty.’ More than a hit show, it is truly a global phenomenon,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim and Cartoon Network, said in a statement when the premiere date was announced. “As we prepare to launch this soon-to-be iconic season, we will be giving fans a unique way to be part of the fun – so keep your eyes peeled.”

A whopping 70 episodes of “Rick and Morty” were ordered by Adult Swim back in 2018 after series creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon negotiated for a longer-term contract to put the show on a consistent release cycle, of which 20 have aired. That leaves 40 more episodes on this current deal after Season 6 wraps up, so there’s plenty of “Rick and Morty” to come.

Watch the “Rick and Morty” Season 6 trailer above. The new season premieres Sept. 4 on Adult Swim at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

The voice cast includes Roiland, Chris Parnell, Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer.